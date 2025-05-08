Why GoodRx Holdings Stock Triumphed on Thursday

Niche healthcare company GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ: GDRX) was looking spry and healthy on the stock market Thursday. Investors were happy to take a few doses of it following the company's release of its latest set of quarterly earnings, and they cranked the price of the shares nearly 12% higher. With that, it trounced the S&P 500 index; this rose marginally on the day by 0.6%.

GoodRx, which specializes in prescription and telehealth services, saw its revenue rise by almost 3% year-over-year to just under $203 million. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income also advanced, increasing by 5% to hit $34.4 million, or $0.09. Both results were broadly in line with analyst estimates.

In terms of revenue composition, GoodRx's main money-earner -- prescription transactions -- saw a 2% gain to nearly $149 million. Management attributed this to better per-unit economics and a favorable sales mix. Pharmaceutical manufacturer solutions revenue saw a meaty 17% boost, but this business is relatively small; it brought in just under $29 million for the overall top line.

On the downside, subscription revenue fell by 7% year over year to $21 million. This was because of a decline in subscription plans, which in turn was attributable to the ending of GoodRx's partnership with supermarket chain operator Kroger.

As for guidance, GoodRx left one item unchanged and raised another for its anticipated full-year 2025 performance. It's sticking to its revenue forecast of $810 million to $840 million for the year, which would represent growth of at least 2% over the 2024 tally.

Management slightly increased the projection for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to $273 million to $287 million. The 2024 result was a bit over $260 million.

It feels realistic to me that GoodRx is expecting continued growth; it has appealing diversification in its revenue streams and its core activity, prescriptions, should only become more compelling with the continued aging of the American population. I can understand why investors are bullish on this company.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends GoodRx and Kroger. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

