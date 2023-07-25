Why 'Good News' From the Fed May Not be Good for Markets

The FOMC, the rate and policy setting committee of the Fed, start their scheduled two-day meeting this morning that will culminate in a statement and press conference just after lunch tomorrow. Over the last couple of years, investors have become accustomed to seeing these almost monthly meetings as the number one event on the economic calendar. At times of recession and recovery, the main economic data points that investors focused on were all about jobs. Recently, investors have been watching inflation data (the CPI and PPI). But even those vital numbers have been looked at only in terms of how they might affect the FOMC’s decision: It is all about the Fed.

What is different about Fed-watching as opposed to waiting for the figures is that the Fed tells us what they are intending to do going into the meeting. They don’t always tell us directly; sometimes it is more about how they describe what they are doing now than any real prediction. Thus, last month’s “no hike” decision was termed a “pause,” not an end to rate increases, making it clear that they intend to raise the Fed Funds rate again this month.

Or at least that is how the market has interpreted it, with Fed Funds futures pricing in a well over ninety percent chance of a one quarter point (twenty-five basis points in trader speak) hike tomorrow afternoon. Assuming that is correct, and there is no reason not to, what will matter tomorrow is not what the FOMC does, but what the FOMC says. The hike is just about a given, but there are two schools of thought as to the tone of the statement that will accompany and explain that announcement.

The committee could say that they are mindful of the improving inflation data and will consider at least another pause at their next meeting, or they could say that the improvement shows that rate hikes are working, while pointing out that we are still a long way from their stated goal of two percent underlying inflation. For the sake of my IRA, I hope they say the former but fear they might say the latter.

The consensus view is that the expected twenty-five basis point rate hike will be accompanied by some dovish language, words that emphasize the importance of not going too far and plunging America into a painful recession. The problem with that for the Fed is that it necessitates essentially saying “mission accomplished” when inflation, while down from nine percent, is still running at around double their target level. Fortunately for the FOMC, a quirk of scheduling means that the next meeting at which they must make a decision is not until September 19, giving them two sets of monthly data to consider before their next policy move.

It is that timing, rather than any other data, that will be the biggest influence on what they say tomorrow. It gives the Fed, not a body really known for taking bold positions on anything, a chance to kick the can firmly down the road and that is a chance that will probably be irresistible to Jay Powell.

If that is what happens, that the Fed hikes by a quarter point but releases a statement that basically tells us nothing about their intentions from here, you might think that that would be a neutral stance and that stocks would therefore barely react. The problem with that is that if there is not a solid suggestion that this month marks the end of hikes, then an assumption that has underpinned the rally to this point, that the Fed will err on the side of caution regarding the chance of recession, will be undermined.

Then we get to something that I have said many times over the last dozen years or so that I have been contributing here: market moves on news are often more about market dynamics and positioning going into an announcement than they are about the news itself. On that basis, anything other than a seriously dovish commentary by the committee will likely prompt a selloff. The market has convinced itself that this month, the FOMC will do something that it rarely does: make a definitive statement regarding both where we are and what they intend to do. That looks like an expectation that is unlikely to be met. Given that, and with the market having priced in that belief, there is significant downside risk tomorrow, even if the news is “good” for stocks.

