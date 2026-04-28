Why Goldstein Advisors Increased Its Stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Bond ETF

Key Points

Goldstein Advisors, LLC increased its UBND holdings by 279,496 shares, with an estimated trade value of $6.15 million (based on quarterly average price).

The quarter-end position value rose by $5.78 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement.

This transaction represented a 0.68% change in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Goldstein Advisors now holds 1,693,051 shares, valued at $36.87 million as of March 31, 2026.

The position represents 4.1% of AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 28, 2026, Goldstein Advisors acquired 279,496 additional shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND). The estimated transaction value is $6.15 million, based on the average closing price during the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position value increased by $5.78 million, a figure that incorporates both share purchases and price fluctuations.

What else to know

Goldstein Advisors, LLC increased its stake in UBND, bringing the position to 4.1% of 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: ITOT: $110.08 million (12.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: GSLC: $74.83 million (8.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: VFLO: $60.83 million (6.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: JGRO: $57.34 million (6.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: CORO: $55.62 million (6.2% of AUM)

As of April 27, 2026, shares were priced at $21.83, up 5.4% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 24.13 percentage points.

UBND offered a 4.73% annualized dividend yield as of April 28, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 27, 2026) $21.83 Dividend yield 4.73% 1-year total return 5.41%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy focuses on investment-grade debt securities with a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity between three and 10 years, while allowing up to 20% allocation to high-yield bonds.

The fund operates as an exchange-traded fund (ETF), providing investors with diversified fixed income exposure and daily liquidity.

UBND is managed with an active approach, seeking to optimize yield and risk-adjusted returns through disciplined portfolio construction.

VictoryShares Core Plus Bond ETF (UBND) offers institutional investors access to a diversified portfolio of primarily investment-grade fixed income securities, with a flexible mandate to allocate a portion to high-yield bonds. The fund seeks to optimize yield and risk-adjusted returns through active management and disciplined portfolio construction. Its structure as an ETF provides transparency, liquidity, and cost efficiency, making it a competitive choice for core bond allocations within diversified portfolios.

What this transaction means for investors

Goldstein’s Q1 2026 purchase of additional shares in VictoryShares Core Plus Bond ETF appears to be a minor portfolio adjustment, since its position moved from No. 8 in Q4 2025 to No. 7 in the most recent quarter. Judging by its largest holdings, the fund is building its portfolio around diversified ETFs that include both equities and fixed income, suggesting a balanced strategy.

UBND is an actively managed bond ETF focused on intermediate-duration securities, designed to be a core fixed-income holding. It gives the manager the ability to adjust bond holdings by duration, shift the balance between Treasuries, corporate bonds, and other securities, and respond to changes in interest rates. In today’s volatile interest rate environment, this adaptability is very attractive.

By design, it’s a risk-managed place to park capital while earning income, not a flashy growth-based investment vehicle. With an expense ratio of approximately 0.40%, it is competitively priced for an actively managed bond ETF and offers greater flexibility than passive alternatives. Investors who are interested in stability and predictability while still maintaining the potential for outperformance might find this ETF a suitable addition to a diversified portfolio.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.