Why Goldman Sachs (GS) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Goldman Sachs in Focus

Goldman Sachs (GS) is headquartered in New York, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 0.79% since the start of the year. The investment bank is paying out a dividend of $2.5 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.89% compared to the Financial - Investment Bank industry's yield of 0.39% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.69%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $10 is up 11.1% from last year. In the past five-year period, Goldman Sachs has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 29.39%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Goldman's payout ratio is 33%, which means it paid out 33% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

GS is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $32.95 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 9.61%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, GS is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

