Why Goldman Sachs (GS) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Goldman Sachs (GS) ended the recent trading session at $1,032.01, demonstrating a -1.24% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.26% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.97%.

The investment bank's stock has climbed by 10.6% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 0.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.23%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Goldman Sachs in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 14, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post earnings of $13.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.66%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.75 billion, up 8.03% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $59.53 per share and revenue of $63.69 billion, indicating changes of +16% and +9.28%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Goldman Sachs currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.55. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.89 of its industry.

We can also see that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.05.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 98, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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