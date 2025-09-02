Why Goldman Sachs (GS) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $729.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.08% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.82%.

The stock of investment bank has risen by 2.65% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.79%.

The upcoming earnings release of Goldman Sachs will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 14, 2025. On that day, Goldman Sachs is projected to report earnings of $10.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.26%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.66 billion, showing a 7.56% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $45.63 per share and a revenue of $56.87 billion, signifying shifts of +12.56% and +6.28%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Goldman Sachs possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Goldman Sachs currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.44, which means Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that GS has a PEG ratio of 1.58 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, placing it within the top 7% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.