Why Golden Star Resources Is Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of gold producer Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT: GSS) are shining brightly in investors' eyes today. The reason? The company has agreed to a buyout offer, announcing its entrance into a definitive agreement.

As of 10:47 a.m. EDT, shares of Golden Star Resources are up 14%.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

According to the terms of the transaction, Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining, an international gold mining company, is acquiring Golden Star Resources in a deal expected to close in January 2022 at which time it will pay Golden Star shareholders $3.91 in cash per share, representing $470 million of the outstanding shares. Investors are likely pleased with the deal considering the amount they will receive represents a 51.5% premium based on the volume-weighted average price of Golden Star over the 60 trading days ending last Friday.

Addressing the company's sole gold asset located in Ghana, Wassa, and the merits of the acquisition, Andrew Wray, Golden Star's CEO, said, "We believe that the transaction will benefit all of our stakeholders, with shareholders receiving an attractive premium in return for the future growth potential, and with Wassa forming part of Chifeng's larger portfolio of gold mines there will be a larger capital base to help deliver that growth."

Now what

While Golden Star Resources will no longer be available on American markets, gold-oriented investors still have plenty of gold producers to choose from. And it's not only the companies digging the yellow stuff out of the ground that will appeal to precious metals investors; royalty and streaming companies, which provide the specialized financing for gold mining projects, are another viable option.

10 stocks we like better than Golden Star Resources

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Golden Star Resources wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.