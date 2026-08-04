Why Gold.com (GOLD) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Gold.com (GOLD) closed at $42.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the precious metals trading company had lost 4.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.72%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gold.com in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Gold.com to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.32%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.76 billion, indicating a 209.04% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

GOLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.31 per share and revenue of $28.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +144.7% and +157.52%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Goldcom. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Gold.com is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Gold.com's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.61. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.4.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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