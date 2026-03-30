Why Gold.com (GOLD) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Gold.com (GOLD) ended the recent trading session at $37.98, demonstrating a -3.65% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the precious metals trading company had lost 31.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.34%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gold.com in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.17, up 804.17% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.5 billion, reflecting a 82.93% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.34 per share and revenue of $19.92 billion, which would represent changes of +100% and +81.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldcom. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Gold.com boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Gold.com is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.14 of its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.