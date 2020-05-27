Markets
GLNG

Why Golar LNG Stock Is Soaring Today

Contributor
Matthew DiLallo The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) rallied roughly 10% by 3:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. Fueling the stock was a report that it's in discussions with a customer to extend a contract on one of its vessels.  

So what

Cameroon's National Hydrocarbons Corp. has started discussions with various partners to increase its production of liquified natural gas (LNG). As part of that negotiating process, it's working with Golar LNG to keep its Hilli Episeyo vessel stationed in the country beyond its current contract, which runs through 2026. That would enable the country to exploit the Rio Del Rey natural gas deposit.

An LNG tanker leaving a terminal.

Image source: Getty Images.

Cameroon started exporting LNG from the Sanga field in early 2018, using Golar LNG's Hilli Episeyo, which is the world's first converted floating LNG (FLNG) vessel. Golar converted a former LNG carrier into a liquefaction and storage facility to enable energy companies to exploit smaller natural gas fields that weren't big enough to justify a major onshore or offshore LNG terminal. 

Now what

The potential extension of Golar LNG's contract would increase the long-term visibility of its revenue. It would also further demonstrate the viability of its FLNG technology, which could increase demand for these vessels in the future. However, with several years remaining on its existing contract, this potential extension won't move the needle for many years. 

10 stocks we like better than Golar LNG
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Golar LNG wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

 

Matthew DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLNG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular