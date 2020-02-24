Markets
Why Gogo Stock Fell Monday

Contributor
Daniel Sparks The Motley Fool
What happened

Shares of Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO), a connectivity and wireless-entertainment services company for the aviation industry, fell sharply on Monday. By the time the market closed, the stock was down 10.7%.

The stock's decline comes amid a broader market sell-off as investors are spooked by the spread of the coronavirus outside China, including in Italy and South Korea. The Nasdaq Composite finished the day down 3.5%.

A chalkboard sketch of a chart showing a stock price declining

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Travel-oriented companies have been hit particularly hard amid coronavirus fears. Because Gogo provides in-flight broadband connectivity, some investors are likely concerned that the virus will hurt flight passenger volume and ultimately weigh on Gogo's financial results.

Now what

Investors will get a better idea of how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting Gogo when the company reports earnings. Gogo is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results before market open on March 13. 

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

