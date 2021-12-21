Why Goedeker Stock Jumped 16% Today

What happened

Shareholders of 1847 Goedeker (NYSEMKT: GOED) trounced the market on Tuesday, with shares rising 16% by 1:15 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.7% increase in the wider market. Investors applauded the company's newly announced stock buyback program.

So what

Goedeker, which specializes in e-commerce sales of home appliances, announced a stock repurchase program of $25 million, which is significant given the company's small market capitalization of below $300 million. Those buybacks reflect management's growing confidence in its business, and a shift in strategy to begin rewarding shareholders with direct cash.

"We want to be able to buy back shares when our own financial position and market conditions permit," CEO Albert Fouerti said in a press release .

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Goedeker held $27 million of cash on its balance sheet as of late September, meaning it could aggressively move toward that buyback spending goal. But the repurchases will still likely be spread out over several quarters. Management said in mid-November that it is still prioritizing growth following a 39% year-over-year sales increase .

Today's announcement suggests that executives see room to tackle expansion strategies like an upcoming corporate rebranding, while still delivering cash to shareholders through stock buybacks. That's good news for investors, but the stock's returns will ultimately depend on how well Goedeker succeeds in its goal of becoming a leading home appliances retailer over the next few years.

10 stocks we like better than 1847 Goedeker Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and 1847 Goedeker Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.