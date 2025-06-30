Markets
GMS

Why GMS Stock Is Soaring Today

June 30, 2025 — 10:51 am EDT

Written by Lou Whiteman for The Motley Fool->

Home Depot has agreed to acquire GMS (NYSE: GMS) for $5.5 billion, heading off a potential bidding war for the target with a sweetened bid.

GMS investors have reason to celebrate, with the stock up 12% on the news.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Houses under construction.

Image source: Getty Images.

A big premium secured

GMS was an under-the-radar construction products distributor until last week, when the company received an unsolicited offer from QXO valuing GMS at $95.20 per share. Soon after the bid was made public there were media reports suggesting that Home Depot was also interested, but few details about that potential offer.

Home Depot apparently made its intentions clear over the weekend. On Monday, the home improvement retail giant announced it had reached a deal to acquire GMS for $110 per share. The deal, which will be done through Home Depot's SRS Distribution subsidiary, offers a premium of 36% over GMS' trading price on June 18.

Home Depot said the combination would provide professional contractors with more fulfillment and service options, creating a network of more than 1,200 locations and a fleet of more than 8,000 delivery trucks.

Is GMS stock a buy?

GMS shares are trading at just below the $110-per-share offer, implying the markets are not expecting QXO to try to swoop in with a higher offer to disrupt that deal. Given the premium price, that assumption is likely to be correct.

The construction distribution consolidation story is far from over, but GMS' chapter is likely complete. There is little reason for investors to buy in following the acquisition announcement.

Should you invest $1,000 in Gms right now?

Before you buy stock in Gms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Gms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $713,547!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $966,931!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2025

Lou Whiteman has positions in Home Depot and QXO. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.