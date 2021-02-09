Why Glu Mobile Stock Just Jumped 33%

What happened

Shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) roared out of the gate Tuesday, rising 33.7% as of 10:25 a.m. EST after the maker of mobile games announced its fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results last night.

Glu grew its quarterly revenue 25% year over year and its full-year sales 31%. Earnings were $0.13 for the quarter, erasing losses earlier in the year to close out 2020 with a $0.12 profit -- all of which was great news, but probably not the real reason Glu stock is soaring today.

Instead, investors are excited because Glu Mobile is getting bought out.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Oh, yes, did I forget to mention that? Yesterday after close of trading, gaming giant Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) announced that it will purchase Glu Mobile in a deal valued at about $2.1 billion, net of Glu's cash and debt.

In exchange for Glu and its stable of game brands including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, Disney Sorcerer's Arena, and MLB Tap Sports Baseball, EA will ante up $12.50 per share in cash, a 36% premium to Glu's closing share price on Feb. 5.

Now what

For EA's part (shares of which are up 2.7%, by the way), the company says that Glu's $1.3 billion in annual bookings (i.e. revenue from gamers) "will be immediately accretive to Electronic Arts' total net bookings, and is expected to grow underlying profitability beginning in its first year," even as it adds "significant scale to Electronic Arts' mobile games business."

EA expects the deal to close sometime in the second quarter of 2021, shareholders approving and regulators permitting.

10 stocks we like better than Glu Mobile

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Glu Mobile wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Electronic Arts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.