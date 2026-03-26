Why Is Globus Medical (GMED) Down 9.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Globus Medical (GMED). Shares have lost about 9.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Globus Medical due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Globus Medical, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

GMED Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Globus Medical (GMED) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 per share, up 52.1% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%.

Adjusted EPS excludes certain non-recurring expenses and benefits, such as the amortization of intangibles, merger and acquisition-related costs/licensing and the provision for litigation.

Without adjustments, the company registered a GAAP diluted EPS of $1.03 compared with 19 cents in the year-ago period.

Full-year 2025 adjusted EPS of $3.98 rose 30.8% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

GMED’s Revenues

Fourth-quarter worldwide sales increased 25.7% year over year to $826.4 million. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%.

Full-year 2025 worldwide sales increased 16.7% year over year to $2.94 billion. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%.

GMED’s 2026 Guidance

Globus Medical reaffirms its guidance for full-year revenues at $3.18-$3.22 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $3.15 billion.

The company updated its guidance for non-GAAP fully diluted EPS to $4.40-$4.50 (up from $4.30-$4.40). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.89.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted 7.35% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Globus Medical has a nice Growth Score of B, a score with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Globus Medical has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

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Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.