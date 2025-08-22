Why Is Globe Life (GL) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Globe Life (GL). Shares have added about 6.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Globe Life due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Globe Life Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates on Strong Underwriting

Globe Life Inc.’s second-quarter 2025 net operating income of $3.27 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. The bottom line improved 10.1% year over year, primarily driven by higher Life insurance underwriting income.

Globe Life’s second-quarter results reflected higher Life and Health insurance premiums, increased underwriting income, partially offset by lower investment income, and elevated expenses.

Behind the Headlines

Globe Life reported total premium revenues of $1.2 billion, up 4% year over year. This upside was primarily driven by higher premiums from Life and Health insurance. Net investment income decreased 1% year over year to $282.2 million.



The company reported operating revenues of $1.5 billion, up 3.2% from the year-ago quarter. The improvement was driven by growth in Life and Health insurance premiums. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.



Excess investment income, a measure of profitability, decreased 19% year over year to $34.8 million. Total insurance underwriting income increased 4% year over year to $354.2 million. The increase was due to higher Life underwriting income.



Administrative expenses were up 4.7% year over year to $86 million. Total benefits and expenses surged 89% year over year to $1.16 billion, primarily due to higher total policyholder benefits, amortization of deferred acquisition costs, commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred acquisition costs, as well as other operating expenses and interest expenses.

Segmental Results

Premium revenues at Life increased 3.1% year over year to $840 million, driven by higher premiums written by distribution channels like American Income and Liberty National. American Income grew 5% and Liberty National gained 5% year over year. Net sales of $154.8 million increased 1% year over year. Underwriting margins increased 6% year over year to $340 million.



Health insurance premium revenues rose 8% year over year to $378 million, primarily driven by higher premiums from United American, Family Heritage, American Income and Direct to Consumer. Net health sales increased 19% year over year to $68.7 million. Underwriting margins decreased 2% year over year to $98.1 million.

Financial Update

Shareholders’ equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), as of June 30, 2025, decreased 0.2% year over year to $7.4 billion. As of June 30, 2025, Globe Life reported book value per share, excluding AOCI, of $90.26, up 9.6% year over year. Operating return on equity, excluding AOCI, was 14.4% in the reported quarter, which contracted 10 basis points year over year.

Share Repurchase

Globe Life repurchased 1.9 million shares worth $226 million in the reported quarter.

2025 View

GL projects net operating income in the range of $14.25-$14.65 per share for the year ending Dec. 31, 2025.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted 20.32% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Globe Life has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock has a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Globe Life has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Globe Life Inc. (GL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

