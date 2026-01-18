Why Global X Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF (AIQ) Jumped 31% in 2025

Key Points

AI stocks continued to deliver strong growth last year.

The AIQ has more exposure to international stocks than most ETFs,

2026 is shaping up to be another strong year for the fund.

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks soared last year, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that focus on AI stocks jumped as well.

One of those ETFs was the Global X Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AIQ), a diversified ETF that counts big tech stocks like Samsung (OTC: SSNL.F), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), and Alibaba.

By the end of the year, the ETF was up 32%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As you can see from the chart below, the ETF moved similarly to the Nasdaq Composite, but was ahead of it for essentially the whole year.

Why the AIQ ETF outperformed last

Some ETFs beat the market last year, but AIQ managed to do it without the added volatility that you would expect, as the fund was ahead of the Nasdaq even when stocks were sinking heading into the Liberation Day tariffs announcement.

The ETF is diversified enough, with 86 holdings, that no single stock sways the fund significantly. Samsung is currently the biggest holding at 5.25% of total assets.

Seventy-two percent of the ETF is made up of information technology stocks, showing the fund is predominantly tech stocks, ranging from chip-makers to platforms like Alphabet. You'll also notice from the top-five list that the ETF has significantly more exposure to international stocks than U.S.-based index funds tracking the Nasdaq or the S&P 500 do. For example, three of the top five holdings are based outside the U.S.: Samsung, TSMC, and Alibaba. SK Hynix, a South Korean memory chipmaker, is #7 on the list.

AIQ also has a substantial allocation to the top three memory chip companies: Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix, which all had strong years last year, and look poised for more gains this year.

The fund attempts to track the Indxx Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Index.

What to expect for AIQ this year

AI stocks appear to be in a strong position heading into 2026, and many have already gained thus far in the new year. Through Jan. 16, the AIQ was up 3%.

Despite the strong growth of AIQ last year, many of its top holdings still trade at reasonable valuations. As long as the AI boom continues, AIQ looks poised to be a winner again this year.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

