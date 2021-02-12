Why Global Ship Lease Shares Are Up Today

What happened

Shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) were up more than 10% on Friday morning following positive commentary from a Wall Street analyst. We're in a period of strong pricing power for maritime transports, and Global Ship is set up well to benefit.

So what

Global Ship Lease is an owner of a fleet of small to mid-sized containerships. The company has been focused on expansion, last month raising fresh capital via a secondary offering and earlier this week putting that money to work with a $116 million deal to acquire seven ships. With the additions, Global Ship Lease has a fleet of 50 vessels with total capacity of more than 287,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) containers.

Image source: Getty Images.

The deal has Jefferies excited. Analyst Randy Giveans on Friday initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating an an $18 price target. Giveans notes that new charters are coming in at rates three times higher than expiring charters, and for longer durations.

Now what

The pandemic disrupted normal supply chains in 2020, and left ships and containers out of position for a rebound. As a result, shipping customers are having a hard time quickly getting crates and containers from point A to point B, which is creating pricing power for transportation companies with available capacity.

Even after Friday's gain, Global Ship trades below where it did prior to announcing a secondary offering, and well-below Giveans' price target. Things appear set up well for this stock to continue higher in the months to come.

10 stocks we like better than Global Ship Lease

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Global Ship Lease wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.