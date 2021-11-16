Markets
GLBE

Why Global-E Online Stock Was on Fire Tuesday

Contributor
Danny Vena The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) surged sharply higher Tuesday, jumping as much as 15.4%. At the end of the trading day, the stock was still up 15.3%.

The catalyst that sent the cross-border e-commerce platform soaring was bullish commentary courtesy of a Wall Street analyst who began covering the stock.

So what

Needham analyst Scott Berg initiated coverage on Global-E Online with a buy rating, while also issuing a price target of $75. His new estimate would represent potential gains for investors of more than 35% over the coming year, compared with the stock's closing price on Monday.

Happy smiling young woman looking at laptop screen.

Image source: Getty Images.

The bullish call came in the wake of Global-E's record third-quarter financial results, which were released just last week. The company delivered revenue that grew 77% year over year, and excluding one-time charges related to its IPO in May, adjusted EBITDA surged 185%. At the same time, gross merchandise volume -- or the value of products sold on its platform -- increased 86%.

Additionally, Global-E's gross margin expanded to 38.6% from 30.2% in the prior-year period, as leverage from the company's cloud-based services kicked in.

Now what

Global-E also raised its full-year guidance on the heels of its record results. The company is now expecting revenue of roughly $240 million, which would represent growth of 348% from $53.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

The company's platform provides a host of tools for merchants that help reduce the complexity associated with international selling. It helps ease challenges including foreign language translation, inter-country regulatory compliance, currency exchange, local payment methods, and customs and duties.

As if to prove its value, Global-E not only scored a $193 million pre-IPO investment from e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), but it was also selected as the exclusive provider of cross-border services for Shopify's 1.7 million merchants, which is quite a feather in the cap of the fledgling public company.

Given all the good news surrounding Global-E Online, it's easy to see why Wall Street is sitting up and taking notice.

10 stocks we like better than Global-e Online Ltd.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Global-e Online Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Danny Vena owns shares of Global-e Online Ltd. and Shopify and has the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and long January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLBE SHOP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular