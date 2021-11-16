Why Global-E Online Stock Was on Fire Tuesday

What happened

Shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) surged sharply higher Tuesday, jumping as much as 15.4%. At the end of the trading day, the stock was still up 15.3%.

The catalyst that sent the cross-border e-commerce platform soaring was bullish commentary courtesy of a Wall Street analyst who began covering the stock.

So what

Needham analyst Scott Berg initiated coverage on Global-E Online with a buy rating, while also issuing a price target of $75. His new estimate would represent potential gains for investors of more than 35% over the coming year, compared with the stock's closing price on Monday.

Image source: Getty Images.

The bullish call came in the wake of Global-E's record third-quarter financial results, which were released just last week. The company delivered revenue that grew 77% year over year, and excluding one-time charges related to its IPO in May, adjusted EBITDA surged 185%. At the same time, gross merchandise volume -- or the value of products sold on its platform -- increased 86%.

Additionally, Global-E's gross margin expanded to 38.6% from 30.2% in the prior-year period, as leverage from the company's cloud-based services kicked in.

Now what

Global-E also raised its full-year guidance on the heels of its record results. The company is now expecting revenue of roughly $240 million, which would represent growth of 348% from $53.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

The company's platform provides a host of tools for merchants that help reduce the complexity associated with international selling. It helps ease challenges including foreign language translation, inter-country regulatory compliance, currency exchange, local payment methods, and customs and duties.

As if to prove its value, Global-E not only scored a $193 million pre-IPO investment from e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), but it was also selected as the exclusive provider of cross-border services for Shopify's 1.7 million merchants, which is quite a feather in the cap of the fledgling public company.

Given all the good news surrounding Global-E Online, it's easy to see why Wall Street is sitting up and taking notice.

10 stocks we like better than Global-e Online Ltd.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Global-e Online Ltd. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Danny Vena owns shares of Global-e Online Ltd. and Shopify and has the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and long January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.