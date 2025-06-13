Why GitLab Stock Was Falling Hard This Week

As of Friday morning before market open, for the most part stocks weren't having a bad week. As always there were exceptions, however, and one of the unfortunate outliers was software development solutions provider GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB).

On the back of a quarterly earnings report that disappointed the market, plus subsequent analyst price target cuts and even a recommendation downgrade, the company's share price sagged. As of early Friday morning, the stock had declined by more than 10% week to date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

A forgettable first quarter?

This, despite the fact that GitLab actually posted healthy growth rates in its first quarter. Total revenue rose by almost 27% year over year to $214.5 million, while non-GAAP (adjusted) net income increased more than sixfold to $29.4 million. Both figures topped the average analyst estimates, although not spectacularly.

Investors like to concentrate on their view of the road ahead, rather than the numbers behind, so it was GitLab's guidance that had a more profound effect on sentiment.

The company's outlook for its current (second) quarter is for $226 million to $227 million in revenue, filtering down into per-share earnings of $0.16 to $0.17. While the analyst earnings estimate falls within the company's range, that for revenue is just above management expectations.

Goldman gets more bearish

And what was discouraging to investors was also dismaying to quite a few analysts tracking GitLab. A clutch of them reduced their price targets on the stock with one -- white-shoe investment bank Goldman Sachs -- even pulling the lever on a recommendation downgrade. Goldman's Kash Rangan now feels the stock is only a neutral, down from his previous buy, at a price target of $50 per share.

I feel investors and pundits alike are overreacting to the quarterly results. While GitLab's revenue growth is declining, it's still turning in very profitable results and it operates a useful service. I think GitLab is therefore worth a look as something of a bargain play in its niche.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GitLab and Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

