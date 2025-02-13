News & Insights

Why Gilead Sciences is a Top 25 Dividend Giant (GILD)

February 13, 2025 — 07:50 am EST

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a stunning $22.93B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.06% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Gilead Sciences Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

The annualized dividend paid by Gilead Sciences Inc is $3.16/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/14/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for GILD, which the report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

