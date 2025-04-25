Why Gilead Sciences Stock Slipped Today

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) didn't have a bad first quarter, but investors didn't find it inspiring either. After publishing its earnings report after market close Thursday, the company saw its share price decline in excess of 2% the following day. That contrasted unfavorably with the 0.6% rise of the S&P 500 index that trading session.

Flat sales, but a dramatic flip on the bottom line

For the period, Gilead's revenue clocked in at $6.67 billion, essentially flat over the same quarter of 2024. The company attributed this to sales declines of COVID drug Veklury and oncology products. This was offset by improvements in liver disease and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) medications.

As for profitability, Gilead flipped to a non-GAAP (adjusted) net income of just under $2.3 billion, or $1.81 per share, from the year-ago loss of $1.6 billion. The first quarter 2024 result was affected by the acquisition of liver disease drug developer CymaBay Therapeutics, the company said, plus a $2.4 billion impairment related to a 2020 deal for a peer, Immunomedics.

This meant a mixed quarter for Gilead. On average, analysts were modeling $6.78 billion for revenue, but anticipating a lower per-share adjusted profit of $1.77.

Annual profit guidance reduced

Gilead also made an adjustment to its existing, full-year guidance that made some investors unhappy. For the entirety of 2025 it's expecting headline earnings per share to land at $5.65 to $6.05, where previously it had forecast $5.95 to $6.35. However, it left its adjusted profitability estimate unchanged at $7.70 to $8.10 per share. Revenue is still expected to come in at $28.2 billion to $28.6 billion.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.