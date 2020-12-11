Why GigCapital3 Jumped 14.5% This Morning -- Then Gave Most of It Back

What happened

Just what we always wanted for Christmas -- another electric-vehicle SPAC.

Yesterday, after close of trading, GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), announced that it will merge the "urban commercial zero-emission vehicle company" Lightning eMotors. GigCapital3 stock immediately rocketed 14.5% in price once trading opened this morning, although it has since given up most of those gains and is now up just 2.5% as of 1:35 p.m. EST.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

If you've never heard of Lightning eMotors -- or GigCapital3 for that matter -- don't be embarrassed. Although founded 12 years ago, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, Lightning eMotors has changed its name a couple of times over the years and remains a largely unknown, privately owned company focused on producing "all-electric powertrains for delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, passenger and cargo vans, step/food vans, cargo trucks and buses, and transit buses."

GigCapital3, meanwhile, is a shell company formed in Palo Alto just earlier this year for the purpose of acquiring some popular private company and bringing it public in an IPO -- hopefully making a bundle of money for its backers in the process. As such, it's a dime-a-dozen replica of several similar electric truck-focused SPACs that have tumbled onto the stock market this year.

Now what

GigCapital3 is hyping its latest EV IPO as a "leading innovator in the US commercial medium-duty Electric Vehicle market," "the market share leader in Class 3-7 zero-emission vehicles," and "the only manufacturer with a full line of battery and fuel cell zero-emission commercial vehicles on the road with blue-chip customers."

And like similar firms, GigCapital3 is attempting to get investors excited by using lots of big numbers: a "worldwide annual total addressable market of $67 billion," "20,000 medium duty commercial electric vehicles" expected to be produced "by 2025," and "$63 million" in projected 2021 revenue growing to "354 million" by 2022, then "$2 billion" in 2025.

There's not one word in the press release, however, about how much revenue Lightning eMotors is doing today -- and the word "profit" doesn't appear in the press release even once.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

