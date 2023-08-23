Why GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Investors might want to bet on GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for GigaCloud Technology Inc. As there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.38 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +3700% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for GigaCloud Technology Inc. compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 46.15%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $1.59 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +165% from the prior-year number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, one estimate has moved up for GigaCloud Technology Inc. versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 14.39% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, GigaCloud Technology Inc. currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

GigaCloud Technology Inc. shares have added 58.4% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

