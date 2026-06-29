Why GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) ended the recent trading session at $32.41, demonstrating a +1.19% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.18% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.07%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 11.13% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's loss of 0.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.9%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of GigaCloud Technology Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.85, signifying a 6.59% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $383.7 million, indicating a 18.94% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $1.53 billion, which would represent changes of +16.43% and +18.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GigaCloud Technology Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, GigaCloud Technology Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GigaCloud Technology Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.66. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.86.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 163, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.