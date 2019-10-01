Markets
GERN

Why Geron Stock Is Jumping Today

Contributor
George Budwell The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) are up by 10.4% as of 9:46 a.m EDT. The spark?

Geron's shares are jumping this morning on the news that the Food and Drug Administration granted the company's sole drug candidate, imetelstat, Fast Track designation as a potential treatment for patients with intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis (MF) whose disease has relapsed after or is refractory to janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor treatment or relapsed/refractory MF.

A chalkboard bar graph illustrating a negative trend turning positive.

Image Source: Getty Images.

So what

After Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) returned imetelstat's global rights to Geron last year, it appeared as though the drug's MF indication was essentially a no-go. However, the FDA's unexpected decision to grant the drug Fast Track status today arguably suggests otherwise. As imetelstat's commercial opportunity in MF was estimated to be no less than $500 million before J&J left the building, it's easy to see why investors are bidding up Geron's stock today on this key regulatory development.

Now what

Geron plans on holding an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA early next year to discuss a potential regulatory pathway for imetelstat in advanced MF. Whether the agency would be open to an accelerated approval is anyone's guess. At a minimum, though, the FDA at least seems to think that imetelstat's midstage data was encouraging enough to warrant this coveted regulatory designation.

Should investors take a flier on this high-risk biotech? As things stand right now, Geron is most likely a few more years from transforming into a commercial-stage entity. Meanwhile, the company will still have to contend with the costs associated with imetelstat's late-stage development as a treatment for lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. That fact implies that more dilution is probably on the way. So it might be best to take a wait-and-see approach with this high-risk, high-reward biotech for now.

10 stocks we like better than Geron
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Geron wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

 

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GERN JNJ

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular