Why Genuine Parts Stock Slipped 3% Today

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) tumbled 3.3% through 11 a.m. ET Tuesday despite beating analyst targets for sales and earnings this morning.

Heading into its fourth-quarter 2024 report, Wall Street thought Genuine Parts would earn $1.55 per share, adjusted for one-time items, on sales of just over $5.7 billion. In fact, the auto and industrial parts supplier earned $1.61 per share, and its sales approached $5.8 billion.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Fourth quarter earnings

Not all the news was good. Quarterly sales beat expectations but still rose only 3.3% year over year. Worse, an inventory write-down shrank gross profit margins 50 basis points to 35.9%. And while Genuine Parts reported $1.61 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS), its actual earnings as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) were only $0.96 per share, less than half what the company earned in the year-ago quarter.

Management attributed the decline to "costs associated with the company's global restructuring initiative, the acquisition and integration of independent stores and [the aforementioned] charge to write down certain existing inventory."

For the full year, sales grew only 1.7% to $23.5 billion, and earnings declined 31% to $6.47 per share.

Genuine Parts' big earnings warning

And here's the worst news: Turning to guidance, management said sales will grow only 2% to 4% in the coming year, and its adjusted EPS will range from only $7.75 to $8.25, all of which is below analysts' forecast earnings of $8.29.

GAAP profits will probably be lower again, at $6.95 to $7.45 per share. And on top of all that, management anticipates taking a big charge to earnings when its U.S. pension plan termination settles in late 2025 or in early 2026.

Management isn't including this charge in its 2025 forecast because it might not happen in 2025 at all. But make no mistake: Whether it happens in 2025 or in 2026, diluted EPS will be affected.

That's an earnings warning, folks. Pay attention to it.

Should you invest $1,000 in Genuine Parts right now?

Before you buy stock in Genuine Parts, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Genuine Parts wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $850,946!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Genuine Parts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.