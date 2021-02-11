Why GenMark Diagnostics Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) were soaring 34.8% higher as of 11:43 a.m. EST on Thursday. The big jump came after Bloomberg reported that the diagnostics company could be acquired.

So what

Bloomberg's report stated that GenMark has been contacted by multiple potential buyers. The company is said to have engaged a financial advisor to help it navigate acquisition discussions. GenMark hasn't made any public statements about the report at this point.

Image source: Getty Images.

Investors shouldn't buy the healthcare stock solely because of the possibility that it might be acquired. These kinds of stories often fizzle out.

However, GenMark looks like a pretty good buyout target for a bigger diagnostics company. It wouldn't be surprising if Becton Dickinson, Thermo Fisher Scientific, or Roche is interested in acquiring GenMark.

Now what

It's now a waiting game to see if a deal emerges. And if there is a deal, the details will be important. An offer price might not be much more than GenMark's current share price after its big move today.

10 stocks we like better than GenMark Diagnostics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GenMark Diagnostics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Becton, Dickinson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.