Why GenMark Diagnostics Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) were soaring 17.3% as of 11:56 a.m. EDT on Thursday. GenMark didn't report any new developments, so why did its stock jump? The most likely reason is that investors anticipate significantly higher sales for the company's COVID-19 diagnostic tests, especially as some states move toward allowing businesses to reopen.

So what

There are two sides of the coin with states relaxing shelter-at-home orders. Some states plan to take action only when they have more COVID-19 tests available. Others are moving forward more quickly, but it's possible that this course of action could increase the number of coronavirus cases, therefore boosting demand for COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

Image source: Getty Images.

Both scenarios favor GenMark. The company is already doing well during the coronavirus crisis. It provided a preview of its first-quarter results earlier this month, showing that it expects to report an 80% year-over-year revenue increase driven primarily by demand for its COVID-19 tests.

Now what

GenMark plans to announce its actual first-quarter results on May 4. Since the company has already tipped its hand on what numbers to expect, the bigger story will be any insight that its management might provide about how sales are growing in the early part of the second quarter.

After today's jump, GenMark's market cap now stands at close to $640 million. Even with the prospects for strong sales growth over the next year, there's a good case to be made that those growth prospects are already largely baked into the stock price.

10 stocks we like better than GenMark Diagnostics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GenMark Diagnostics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.