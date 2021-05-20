Why Genius Sports Is Jumping 9% Today

What happened

Shares of Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) were running 9% higher in afternoon trading Thursday after the official sports-data provider reported robust first-quarter results.

So what

As sports betting has taken off in the U.S., Genius Sports is the straw that stirs the drink, mixing data and media with sportsbooks, which allowed it to raise prices as contracts came up for renewal or were renegotiated.

Image source: Getty Images.

Betting-technology revenue jumped 42% in the quarter to $39 million, sports-technology revenue also rose 42% to $5.4 million, and media technology surged 127% to $9.4 million as it acquired new customers in the Americas and Europe.

Now what

Co-Founder and CEO Mark Locke told investors, "Our strategy of powering the global sports data ecosystem has supported our growth in the quarter, and we're confident in our ability to continuously improve our end-to-end solution and deliver on our increased guidance for the year."

Genius Sports now expects full-year revenue to rise $250 million to $260 million, up from $190 million at the midrange of its previous guidance, with acquisitions adding $10 million to $15 million to the total.

The tech stock also signed a six-year contract with the National Football League to be its exclusive distributor of real-time, official, play-by-play statistics; next generation stats data; and official sports-betting data to media companies and sports-betting operators globally.

If micro-betting becomes a reality in the U.S., this could be an even more lucrative contract.

10 stocks we like better than Genius Sports Limited

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Genius Sports Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.