Why Genius Brands Stock Popped Today

Shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) jumped 9.5% on Monday after the children's media network announced a partnership to produce a new series based on popular game-development platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX).

Genius Brands will work with Tankee, a leading producer of kid-safe gaming content, to create an exclusive Roblox series for its Kartoon Channel! The two companies first collaborated in 2019 to bring some of Tankee's original programming to Genius Brands' network. Roblox-themed Sally Plays Roblox and Big B Statz Roblox Challenges have proved popular on Kartoon Channel!, and Genius Brands wants to ramp up its gaming-related content.

The new 12-episode series will feature popular Roblox influencers. Viewers will be able to watch the show on Kartoon Channel! beginning in June.

"Roblox has become a phenomenon that has captured the attention of children across the globe, and we are thrilled to be working with Tankee to develop and share new episodes in order to meet the growing demand from viewers," Kartoon Channel! general manager Jon Ollwerther said in a press release.

Roblox has garnered mainstream attention in recent days, following its successful direct listing on March 10. It is off to a fast start in the public markets, and investors are excited about the gaming company's future.

More than half of the kids under age 16 in the U.S. are playing games on Roblox, according to website The Verge. With such a massive fan base, offering more Roblox-themed content to its fledgling streaming network is likely a smart move for Genius Brands.

