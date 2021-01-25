Why Genius Brands Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) jumped 13.4% on Monday after the children's entertainment company offered fans a sneak peek at one of its upcoming cartoon series.

Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, will officially premiere on Genius Brands' family friendly digital network, the Kartoon Channel!, in the spring. The action-adventure comedy series was one of the last creations of Stan Lee, the co-creator of some of the most popular superheroes of all time, including Disney's Avengers and X-Men, among many others. Lee died in November 2018.

Investors can check out the sneak peek on the Kartoon Channel! beginning on Jan. 29 at noon EST.

"I am excited to work with Genius Brands to share a first look at Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, my first ever animated children's series coming this spring to the Kartoon Channel!" Schwarzenegger said in a press release. "I am especially proud and honored to bring Stan Lee's vision and one of his last creations to life in this masterful production, sharing positive nuggets of value such as health and fitness tips, inclusivity, diversity, anti-bullying and more."

Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten is a key part of Genius Brands' growth strategy. The company plans to launch a slew of toys and other retail products to coincide with the show's debut. "We are especially excited to help realize this vision of Stan Lee, and look forward to bringing a broad array of truly unique consumer products to retail," Genius Brands CEO Andy Heyward said.

