Why General Motors Stock Zoomed Nearly 6% Higher Today

What happened

An offbeat and unexpected tie-up between two notable companies powered the stock of one of them. General Motors (NYSE: GM) soared to a nearly 6% gain on Thursday. The incumbent carmaker also benefited from lingering and positive investor sentiment on its latest earnings release.

So what

General Motors' atypical partner is video-streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Thursday morning, the two companies announced in a joint press release that they are teaming up to heighten the presence of electric vehicles (EV) in Netflix films and TV shows.

This is part of General Motors' "Everybody In" marketing campaign, which is aimed at bolstering the vehicle-maker's EV efforts. Just over two years ago, the company declared that it would entirely phase out internal combustion engines -- the ones that run on fossil fuels -- in its models by 2035.

In the press release on the new initiative, General Motors' chief marketing officer Deborah Wahl was quoted as saying: "Entertainment has a huge impact on culture. We want to make EVs famous on streaming, small and silver screens to build an EV culture through storytelling that incorporates the experiences of driving and owning an EV."

No details were provided on the financial particulars of the deal.

Now what

Netflix is a platform with an immense user base, so it's a fine choice for a concentrated marketing push.

The announcement comes at a broadly optimistic time for General Motors. On Tuesday, it unveiled its fourth-quarter 2022 results, notching convincing beats on both the top and bottom lines. The previous day, it declared its latest quarterly dividend: The company restored its payout last summer after suspending it in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic.

10 stocks we like better than General Motors

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Motors wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.