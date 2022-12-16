Why General Motors Stock Skidded Off the Road Today

What happened

General Motors (NYSE: GM) didn't exactly cruise smoothly into the weekend. On the back of concerns about its Cruise self-driving program, the automaker's shares fell by nearly 4% on Friday, well eclipsing the 1% or so drop of the S&P 500 index.

So what

The blowback was understandable, as it came on the back of news that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into Cruise. The probe stemmed from complaints the agency has received about cars in the program braking abruptly and, more worryingly, becoming immobilized in the middle of trips.

While those two types of incidents seem to be isolated from each other in General Motors' case, the NHTSA said in a filing that "This may introduce multiple potential hazards such as a collision with a Cruise vehicle, risk to a stranded passenger exiting an immobilized Cruise vehicle, or obstruction of other traffic including emergency vehicles."

Drew Pusateri, a spokesman for Cruise, told CNBC that the self-driving unit would "fully cooperate" with the agency's probe. He took pains to point out that Cruise's experimental vehicles have self-driven nearly 700,000 real-world miles in total so far. And they've been put through their paces in what he described as an "extremely complex urban environment."

Now what

Cruise is the great shining hope of General Motors in the autonomous sphere -- and it nearly goes without saying that autonomous vehicles are a goal almost the entire auto industry is striving toward. It doesn't do the company any good to have negative press about its efforts. Hopefully for it and its shareholders, these incidents are rare, truly isolated, and will prove eminently fixable.

10 stocks we like better than General Motors

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Motors wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.