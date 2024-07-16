Why General Motors (GM) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

General Motors (GM) closed the latest trading day at $49.77, indicating a +0.95% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

The the stock of an automotive manufacturer has risen by 4.01% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 21.06% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 3.82%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of General Motors in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 23, 2024. In that report, analysts expect General Motors to post earnings of $2.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 39.79%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $44.94 billion, indicating a 0.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.43 per share and a revenue of $176.44 billion, indicating changes of +22.79% and +2.67%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. General Motors is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, General Motors is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.23. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.58.

It's also important to note that GM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.52. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.2.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

