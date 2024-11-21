Why Is General Motors (GM) Up 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for General Motors (GM). Shares have added about 3.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is General Motors due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

General Motors Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

General Motors reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.96 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s level of $2.28. Solid results from the GMNA segment led to the outperformance. Revenues of $48.75 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $44.29 billion and increased from $44.13 billion recorded in the year-ago period.

The U.S. auto giant recorded adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $4.11 billion, higher than $3.56 billion in the prior-year quarter. The automaker’s share in the GM market was 8.1% in the reported quarter compared with 9% in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Performance

GM North America (“GMNA”) generated net revenues of $41.15 billion, up from $36.1 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2023. The figure also outpaced our model’s projection of $36.56 billion on higher-than-expected deliveries. Wholesale vehicle sales in the GMNA unit totaled 893,000 units, up from 810,000 units reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure also surpassed our estimate of 825,000 units. The segment’s adjusted EBIT totaled $3.98 billion, up from $3.52 billion recorded in the year-earlier period. The metric also exceeded our estimate of $3.81 billion.

GM International's (“GMI”) net revenues in the reported quarter amounted to $3.51 billion, down from the year-ago quarter’s $4.3 billion. The metric fell slightly short of our expectation of $3.57 billion. The segment’s wholesale vehicle sales of 140,000 units decreased from 171,000 units in the year-ago quarter and also lagged our forecast of 150,000 units. GMI reported an operating profit of $42 million, significantly declining from $357 million generated in the year-ago period. Our estimate was an operating profit of $44 million.

GM Financial generated net revenues of $4.03 billion in the quarter, up from $3.64 billion recorded in the year-ago period and missed our prediction of $4.19 billion. The segment recorded an EBIT-adjusted operating profit of $687 million, down from $741 million recorded in the year-ago period. The metric missed our prediction of $768 million.

GM Cruise recorded net revenues of $26 million in the third quarter compared with $25 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2023. Our model estimate was also $25 million. The segment posted an operating loss of $383 million, much narrower than a loss of $732 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The reported loss was also narrower than our estimate of a loss of $413 million.

Financial Position

General Motors had cash and cash equivalents of $23.7 billion as of Sept 30, 2024. The long-term automotive debt at the end of the quarter was $15.5 billion. Net automotive cash provided by operating activities amounted to $7.86 billion during the quarter under review. The company recorded an adjusted automotive free cash flow of $5.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024, up from $4.9 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.

2024 Guidance Raised

For full-year 2024, GM now expects adjusted EBIT in the range of $14-$15 billion, up from $13-$15 billion guided earlier. Adjusted EPS is anticipated in the range of $10-$10.5, up from $9.50-$10, guided earlier. Adjusted automotive free cash flow is expected in the band of $12.5-$13.5 billion, higher than the prior forecast of $9.5-$11.5 billion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted 5.84% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, General Motors has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise General Motors has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

