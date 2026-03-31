Why Is General Motors Expanding Truck Production in Michigan?

General Motors Company GM is ramping up production of its heavy-duty trucks at its Michigan facility to keep pace with robust demand for gasoline-powered pickups, even as fuel prices remain elevated.



Beginning in June, the Flint Assembly plant will shift to a six-day production schedule from the current five-day operation. However, the automaker does not intend to add more workers at the plant, which currently employs around 4,200 hourly staff and manufactures heavy-duty versions of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, the 2500 and 3500 versions.



These changes reflect strategic adjustments to align production with stronger market demand. The company sold roughly 320,000 heavy-duty Silverado and Sierra trucks in the United States in 2025. This increase in output comes despite surging fuel prices following tensions in the Middle East, with vehicle prices hovering near the $50,000 level. Per GM CFO Paul Jacobson, the company hadn’t observed any major change in sales despite rising gas prices after the Iran conflict.



Like many global automakers, GM is also expanding U.S.-based production to mitigate potential tariff impacts. Opened in 1947, the Flint facility remains a cornerstone of GM’s truck manufacturing operations. Besides heavy-duty base versions, it produces a range of trims, such as the GMC Sierra Denali, AT4X, AT4X American Expedition Vehicle and the Chevrolet Silverado ZR2, ZR2 Bison and Trail Boss variants, per the company’s website.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

GM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the auto space are Renault SA RNLSY, Blue Bird Corporation BLBD and Modine Manufacturing Company MOD, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.1% and 169.5%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved down 4 cents each in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLBD’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 4.1%. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 has improved 16 cents in the past 30 days. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 has improved 26 cents in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 21.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has improved 19 cents and 89 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

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General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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RENAULT (RNLSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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