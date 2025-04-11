Why General Mills is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (GIS)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, General Mills Inc is a member of both the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.75% of the underlying holdings of the fund, as well as the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund ETF (DSI), where GIS makes up 0.13% of the underlying holdings of the fund.
The annualized dividend paid by General Mills Inc is $2.4/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 04/10/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for GIS, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
GIS operates in the Food & Beverage sector, among companies like Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ), and Kraft Heinz Co (KHC).
