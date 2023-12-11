Why General Mills (GIS) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

General Mills (GIS) closed at $66.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.93% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

The the stock of maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods has risen by 0.29% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of General Mills in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on December 20, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.16, reflecting a 5.45% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.37 billion, showing a 2.84% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.47 per share and a revenue of $20.6 billion, indicating changes of +3.95% and +2.5%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.27% decrease. General Mills presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, General Mills currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.65. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.07 of its industry.

We can also see that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.