Why General Electric Stock Slumped Today

What happened

Shares in industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) fell by almost 6% midday as investors digested a management update on trading conditions in the first quarter.

In the update, management noted continued supply chain pressure across three of its four segments, namely healthcare, aviation, and renewable energy. Frankly, that's hardly surprising and pretty much in sync with what the rest of the industrial world says. GE's management expects the "challenges to persist at least through the first half of the year." Again, that's hardly new news, as management had previously signaled this, too.

So what was it that riled the market?

So what

In all probability, the market reacted negatively to the statement that the "challenges likely present pressure" to revenue growth, profit, and free cash "through the first quarter and the first half." However, to be fair, the update noted these pressures were "included" within the full-year guidance given on the recent fourth-quarter earnings call.

However, GE tends to give very wide full-year guidance ranges that encompass a range of outcomes, so the fact that it's "included" doesn't provide much comfort.

For example, current full-year organic revenue guidance is for high single-digit growth -- a figure that implies anything from, say, 6% to 9%. The full-year earnings per share (EPS) guidance is $2.80 to $3.50, and the free cash flow guidance is $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion. There's a lot of room for error in those ranges.

Given the pressure on the first-half earnings and cash flow, it's understandable if some investors start to pencil in numbers closer to the lower end of those ranges.

Now what

CEO Larry Culp will speak at a couple of investor events on Feb. 23, and they will give him a chance to put more color on what's going on in the first quarter. Moreover, GE will hold its annual investor day on March 10. That's when Culp traditionally outlines more detailed guidance for 2022.

10 stocks we like better than General Electric

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Electric wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.