Why General Electric Stock Keeps Going Down

What happened

For four days running, shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) have gone nowhere but down, including a 3.7% decline on Friday. Partially, that downward pressure has come from inflation and rising interest rates, and partially from the possibility that its labor costs will rise. But as we learned Friday, these are only some of the headwinds GE faces.

Its really big problem is in the supply chain.

So what

"Supply chain continues to be tough and continues to impair our ability to deliver to our customers," said GE CFO Carolina Happe during her speech at Morgan Stanley's Laguna Conference in California on Thursday.

All of GE's businesses have encountered supply chain difficulties, noted a Reuters article, costing GE perhaps 5% of the revenue it might otherwise have booked in the second quarter and limiting the company to just 2.2% revenue growth in the quarter.

Now what

The stock market is famously forward looking, so what do GE's continued supply chain problems portend for the company's upcoming third-quarter report, due out next month? Happe didn't offer investors any hard revenue numbers in her talk. What she did say was that Q3 free cash flow (FCF) probably won't be much improved compared with Q2.

With GE unprofitable in four of the past five years and now looking likely to report another loss in 2022, investors are abandoning ship before the bad forecast turns into actual bad news.

I cannot say I blame them.

10 stocks we like better than General Electric

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Electric wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.