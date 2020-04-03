Why General Electric Shares Fell 27% in March

What happened

Shares of industrial conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE) tumbled 27% in March, to $7.94 per share, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock price hit a low of $6.11 per share on March 23, its lowest share price in 28 years, before rebounding slightly. That was more than double the S&P 500's March decline of 12.5%.

Year to date, GE's shares are down more than 40% and have dropped more than 70% in the last five years.

Image source: General Electric.

So what

Throughout its recent history, General Electric has been plagued by bad timing. It got into the consumer credit business before the Great Recession, made big investments in oil and gas leading up to the oil price downturn of 2014-2017, and decided to refocus on its core business of gas power turbines just as they were falling out of favor.

In March, GE's bad luck showed up again as oil prices crashed and the coronavirus pandemic brought air travel to a screeching halt and shut down manufacturing operations in many parts of the world. Unfortunately, GE's most profitable division is its aviation division, which manufactures jet engines. The market is justifiably concerned about the future of the aviation industry and bid down GE's shares accordingly.

Although GE combined its oil and gas unit with oilfield services company Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) and spun the whole thing off as an independent company, GE still owns 36.8% of the new Baker Hughes, a stake it was hoping to sell off to pay down debt. That stake is now worth less than half of what it was at the beginning of the year. Baker Hughes is one of the few major U.S. stocks to have underperformed GE's in 2020, so the market is factoring that in, as well.

Now what

Given the uncertainty in the aviation industry, GE's healthcare division is now the brightest spot in the company's portfolio. The division, which primarily manufactures medical equipment, routinely generates General Electric's second-highest margins (behind aviation).

GE Healthcare manufactures the ventilators that have been critical in treating COVID-19 patients. The company announced on March 24 that it had doubled production of this vital piece of medical equipment and hoped to double it again by the end of June. That announcement stopped the stock's freefall.

However, GE is a massive company. Even if it can quickly ramp up production of ventilators to 10 times the normal capacity, it's probably not going to be enough to offset the problems elsewhere in the portfolio. It's best to avoid this company for now.

10 stocks we like better than General Electric

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Electric wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

John Bromels owns shares of General Electric. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.