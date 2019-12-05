Markets
GD

Why General Dynamics is a Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock (GD)

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.3% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, General Dynamics Corp is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.81% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $151,203,159 worth of GD shares.

General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by General Dynamics Corp is $4.08/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 01/16/2020. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for GD, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

GD+Dividend+History+Chart

GD operates in the Aerospace & Defense sector, among companies like Boeing Co. (BA), and United Technologies Corp (UTX).

Top 25 S.A.F.E. Dividend Stocks Increasing Payments For Decades »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GD

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular