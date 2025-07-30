Why GeneDx Holdings Stock Crushed It Again Today

Key Points Several pundits raised their price targets on the specialty healthcare company.

This was hardly a surprise, as they came on the heels of an excellent earnings report.

GeneDx (NASDAQ: WGS) shareholders are having quite a spectacular week, and it's not over yet. On Wednesday, the company's stock soared again, notching a nearly 13% pop after the previous day's 8%-plus increase. Still basking in the glow of a fine quarterly earnings report, GeneDx was bolstered by several new, bullish analyst updates.

The power of the pundit

GeneDx's second-quarter earnings release showed not only a vast improvement in revenue and a flip into the black on the bottom line, but those fundamentals came in significantly higher than the consensus analyst estimates. As if that weren't enough, management raised several key guidance items.

It wasn't hard to be optimistic about the company's future in the wake of such results. Accordingly, no less than three analysts tracking GeneDx raised their price targets on its shares.

TD Cowen's Dan Brennan was the most conservative of the trio, as he bumped his fair value assessment higher to $118 per share from his previous $110 while maintaining his buy recommendation. Wells Fargo pundit Brandon Couillard remains more cautious, as he kept his equal weight (read: hold) designation intact but lifted his price target to $95 per share from $78.

No denying the solid results

The most assertive raise of the three came from BTIG's Mark Massaro, who now feels GeneDx is worth $125 per share, well up from the analyst's preceding level of $100. Massaro remains bullish on the company, since he maintained his existing buy recommendation.

According to reports, the BTIG pundit wrote in his new take on the company that not only was its second quarter impressive, but it can also benefit from several factors including lower test denial rates from healthcare providers.

