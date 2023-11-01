Why Gen Z Does Their Holiday Shopping On Social Media — And How You Can Find The Best Deals In November

This holiday season, many Gen Z and younger millennials will be clicking away on social media — and not just to like photos of their friends’ adventures in the snow.

According to the 2023 Shopify-Gallup Holiday Shopper Pulse, 48% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 “expect to do at least ‘a little'” bit of their holiday shopping on social media platforms.

Social Media: The Next Stage In The Evolution Of Online Shopping

Jeffrey M. Jones, a Gallup senior editor and one of the study’s authors, told GOBankingRates that while the percentage seems high initially, it does not indicate that younger Americans will be doing most of their gift buying on social media. What it does show, however, is how online shopping has evolved over the years, he said.

“It wasn’t very common when the internet first came out,” Jones said. “We were measuring that in the ’90s; not that many people said they were shopping for holiday gifts online.”

Now, he explained, that’s changed. Social media has made it “easier” to shop online for the holidays.

“If you’re just on social media, checking up on your friends or celebrities you want to follow, you can see products that might spark your interest — that you could just buy right on the spot there,” Jones said.

Why Gen Z Is Turning To Social Media For Their Holiday Shopping

Joanie Demer, the co-founder and co-CEO of The Krazy Coupon Lady, explained to GOBankingRates in an email that Gen Z spends a lot of time on their phones, making it “no surprise” that they’re shopping on the recently launched TikTok Shop, as well as on other social media platforms, this holiday season.

“From shopping links on Instagram to YouTube and Amazon Live videos with live deals and codes hosted by popular influencers, brands are trying their best to attract Gen Z shoppers — and it’s working,” Demer said.

How To Find The Best Deals In November

Demer emphasized that you should not think that “all the deals are only offered during Black Friday.”

To grab the best deals this holiday season, don’t wait — and keep an eye on your favorite stores. Many retailers no longer wait until Black Friday to offer deals in November. Costco, Macy’s, Target and Amazon are just a few big names dropping prices earlier in the month. By getting a headstart on your shopping, you can save money during the holidays.

One great deal Demer, who keeps track of deals with her team at The Krazy Coupon Lady, pointed to is a one-time use 25% off coupon for a toy or book at Target that will “typically give you a better-than-Black-Friday price.”

She added that consumers should also keep an eye on drugstores and other retailers this holiday season.

“Some of the best deals we saw last year were at CVS and Walgreens,” she said. “The truth is, almost every brand — from PetSmart to Expedia Travel — will be offering Black Friday deals.”

Depending on the retailer, you might be able to get a price match even post-purchase, explained Demer. She referenced Target as an example. The retailer states on its website that shoppers who “purchase an item in store or online” can ask for a price match if “the price goes lower at Target on or before December 24, 2023,” provided that all requirements are met (for instance, Target mentions that the policy doesn’t apply to refurbished and some other types of items, and that its stores in Alaska and Hawaii Target are “excluded from price matching online competitors.” If an item qualifies, using that price match can put money back in your pocket.

Leverage social media as well. According to Demer, by following your favorite brands on social media, you can keep up-to-date with their “best” daily deals, and if you “engage with them” on platforms, you can even get access to “secret codes and deals.” She also noted that following your favorite influencers and shopping their links can pay off, too.

“If you’re on Instagram, I bet you have a favorite Instagrammer who shares their favorite outfits, shoes, makeup or more,” she said. “Many influencers are getting exclusive deals or promo codes for their followers to use to save money, and the discounts are aplenty.”

And if for some reason, a gift you purchased for a loved one — or even yourself — doesn’t work out?

“Don’t forget about extended holiday return schedules,” said Demer.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Why Gen Z Does Their Holiday Shopping On Social Media — And How You Can Find The Best Deals In November

