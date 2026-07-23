Why GE Vernova Stock Surged 80% in the First Half of 2026

Key Points

GE Vernova, the world's largest maker of natural gas turbines, is already booking factory slots for 2031.

Its orders and backlog are skyrocketing, and it just raised its 2026 guidance for the second time.

10 stocks we like better than GE Vernova ›

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) stock went on an absolute tear in the first half of 2026, surging 79.8%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Shortly after spinning off from General Electric (now GE Aerospace) in April 2024, the market realized that building massive artificial intelligence (AI) data centers isn't just a software or chip challenge – it's an energy challenge, and it's bigger than anything else.

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Big tech companies suddenly needed astronomical amounts of immediate, reliable, round-the-clock electricity. As the world's largest manufacturer of natural gas turbines and a leading manufacturer of electrical transmission and distribution equipment, such as transformers and switchgear, GE Vernova had the right solution on scale.

The stock nearly doubled in 2025 and continued to rally through the first six months of 2026 as order book exploded. GE Vernova's latest numbers, however, have sent the stock tumbling. What does that mean for investors?

Every GE Vernova number you must know

In early 2026, GE Vernova completed a $5.3 billion buyout of transformer manufacturer Prolec, taking 100% control of a critical supplier and instantly expanding its electrification equipment backlog. When its first-quarter numbers hit in April, the financial momentum was undeniable.

GE Vernova bagged orders worth $18.3 billion, up 71% year-over-year. The power segment (natural gas turbines) pulled in $10 billion in orders, electrification segment $7.1 billion, and wind turbine segment the remaining. Backlog hit $163 billion.

The real spark was slot reservation agreements. Gas turbine supply is so tight that data center developers and utilities are paying upfront cash deposits just to secure manufacturing slots years in advance. In Q1 alone, GE Vernova was booking slots through 2030. Those upfront payments and strong sales helped generate a jaw-dropping net margin of 50.9% and $4.8 billion in free cash flow (FCF), prompting management to raise its full-year revenue and cash flow guidance.

The cash windfall fueled aggressive capital returns. GE Vernova had doubled its dividend per share and boosted its share repurchase program by $10 billion in December 2025.

By the time June closed out, GE Vernova was no longer a sleepy industrial spinoff but an essential AI picks-and-shovels play solving the biggest challenge facing data centers.

GE Vernova stock plunges after Q2 earnings. What should you do?

The momentum has broken, or so it seems. GE Vernova dropped its Q2 numbers on July 22, and the stock plunged over 9%.

The culprit? Not the orders, not backlog. The stock got hammered because earnings fell short of consensus projections and management warned about a $100-$200 million tariff hit in 2026.

It's absurd how easily negative headlines can mask a monster quarter and trigger a knee-jerk market reaction.

Here's what GE Vernova actually reported for Q2:

Orders of $24 billion, up 88% organically

Backlog growth of $13 billion to $176 billion

FCF of $5.1 billion, more than all of 2025

2026 revenue guidance raised again to $46 billion

2026 FCF guidance raised from $7 billion at the midpoint to an extraordinary $12 billion

Expects to sell more than 50% of 2031 slots by the end of this year.

So what should you do now? Treat this pull-back as an opportunity to buy shares in one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI power crunch ever.

Should you buy stock in GE Vernova right now?

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE Aerospace and GE Vernova. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.