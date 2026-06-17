Why GE Vernova Stock Leaped Nearly 7% Higher Today

Key Points

Her recommendation is equivalent to a buy, and she anticipates double-digit upside in the stock price.

In her view, current global trends very muchfavor of the company.

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A new analyst has joined the ranks of GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) trackers, and her bullish initiation of coverage helped lift the engineering company's stock on Wednesday. It flew nearly 7% higher, on an otherwise dim day for the market that saw the S&P 500 index dip by 1.2%.

Salad days

The initiating party was Bernstein SocGen Group's Sunaina Ocalan, who launched her coverage of GE Vernova with an unambiguous outperform (buy) recommendation. She also set her price target for the industrial stock at $1,206 per share, nearly 15% above its most recent closing price.

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According to reports, Ocalan considers GE Vernova well-positioned in a "right time, right business" situation for the global economy. In her view, current worldwide trends such as decarbonization and worries about energy security have ignited demand for the products and solutions the company offers.

The analyst added that GE Vernova is experiencing particularly heavy demand for both its turbines and equipment used to build out the electricity grid. This is occurring at a time of massive expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) compute, which is far more resource-intensive than preceding technologies.

An electrifying future

I completely buy Ocalan's argument. GE Vernova's power unit, which includes the turbines she mentioned, was responsible for over half of the company's total orders in 2025. It's little wonder, given the insatiable need for both AI and grid expansion at present. To me, this stock is one of the better plays on that trend, which looks set to last for quite a long stretch of time.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE Vernova. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.