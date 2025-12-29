Why GE Vernova, PG&E and Mastercard Are Income Boosters for 2026

For three well-known stocks, dividends are on the rise in a very big way. Two companies tied to the U.S. energy ecosystem doubled their quarterly payouts, and a global payments leader delivered a double-digit raise while opening the spigot on buybacks.

Dividend growth—especially double-digit hikes—can be a useful signal that management sees durable cash-generation ahead.

Let’s dive into the key dividend news surrounding GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV), Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE: PCG), and Mastercard (NYSE: MA).

GEV: Shares and Dividends Rise 100% in 2025

First up is GE Vernova. This industrial stock has risen by a little more than 100% in 2025 as the company is benefiting greatly from AI data center buildouts.

On Dec. 9, the company updated its multi-year outlook. GE Vernova substantially increased its estimates on revenue, margins, and cash flow, a clear sign of the business’s momentum. Along with this, GE awarded shareholders by doubling its quarterly dividend to 50 cents per share. GEV will pay its next dividend on Feb. 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Jan. 5, 2026.

With a share price near $660, GEV’s indicated dividend yield isn’t anything to write home about, coming in at just 0.3%. However, the company is clearly making strong efforts to ensure that dividends continue to be a meaningful part of its return profile.

Notably, GEV also increased its share repurchase authorization to $10 billion. This is equal to around 5.5% of the company’s market capitalization, giving GEV a substantial ability to lower its outstanding share count.

PG&E’s Dividend Quintuples in Two Years

Next up is Pacific Gas & Electric. Also known as PG&E, the utility company is one of the largest providers of electricity and natural gas in California. Destructive wildfires that hit the Los Angeles area early in the year took a big toll on the company’s shares. Within the first two weeks of 2025, the stock was down around 20%. Shares have not recovered since, down 21% for the year.

Despite its weak performance, PG&E just announced a mighty dividend increase. Its quarterly dividend will move up by 100% to 5 cents per share. PG&E will pay its next dividend on Jan. 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 31.

This gives the stock a solid indicated dividend yield of just under 1.3%, greater than the approximate 1.1% yield offered by the S&P 500 Index.

Notably, in just two years, PG&E has increased its dividend by 400%. In 2024, the company’s quarterly payouts were just 1 cent. This huge increase shows the firm’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

MA Boosts Dividends and Buybacks Significantly

Finally, payments giant Mastercard just provided a very strong dividend increase. The stock has delivered a solid 11% return in 2025. This comes as consumer spending has remained strong, in spite of tariffs and economic uneasiness. With one quarter left to report, analysts expect the company’s revenues to grow by 16% in 2025, which would be the firm’s fastest growth rate since 2022.

On Dec. 9, Mastercard boosted its quarterly dividend by 14% to 87 cents per share. Mastercard will pay its next dividend on Feb. 9, 2026, to shareholders of record on Jan. 9, 2026.

Overall, the stock now has an indicated dividend yield of 0.6%. Although not stratospheric, this figure is relatively in line with the 0.75% yield offered by Mastercard’s top competitor, Visa (NYSE: V).

Mastercard also authorized a new share buyback program worth $14 billion. This adds to the company’s remaining buyback capacity of $4.2 billion. The firm’s total buyback capacity is equal to around 3.5% of its $520 billion market capitalization.

GEV Shores Up Yield With Latest Dividend Boost

Despite putting up very different performances in 2025, all three of these names are rewarding shareholders with substantial dividend increases. Among this group, GE Vernova is a clear standout.

GEV is one of just 14 stocks in the S&P 500 Index that have delivered a return of 100% or more in 2025. By increasing its dividend in proportion to its share price appreciation, GE Vernova is demonstrating its commitment to returning capital. Before this announcement, the stock’s yield stood at only around 0.15%. Now, the figure is approximately equal to its level at the beginning of the year.

