Why GE Vernova Investors Should Ignore the Wind

Key Points

GE Vernova's wind segment revenue decreased 10% in the second quarter.

The energy company's total revenue grew 22%, with an 88% jump in orders.

The power and electrification divisions are leading GE Vernova's incredible growth.

10 stocks we like better than GE Vernova ›

Shares of GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) fell roughly 6% on Wednesday after the company released its second-quarter earnings. While earnings per share missed Wall Street's expectations and the wind segment dragged down performance, investors are overlooking results that contained significant positive news.

Revenue grew 22% while orders skyrocketed 88% to $24.2 billion. As a result, GE Vernova's backlog reached a record $176 billion. Free cash flow also increased to $5.1 billion. The company's management raised its full-year guidance on both revenue and free cash flow.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The wind segment's revenue decreased 10%, with orders falling another 40%. Wind is expected to lose GE Vernova about $400 million this year. Weak demand, rising expenses, and tariffs are the main culprits.

While the wind story isn't good, it's an increasingly irrelevant piece of a much brighter narrative for GE Vernova. The company's power and electrification divisions are rapidly expanding and are the main drivers of revenue and future growth. Investors selling GE Vernova because of a struggling wind segment are missing a bigger opportunity. Growth in AI-related infrastructure needs will continue for several more years, and GE Vernova is well-positioned to capture much of it.

If anything, this slight price dip is an opportunity for investors to buy the stock for the long term. GE Vernova is currently trading well off its 52-week high of $1,195 at about $985 as of July 22. The stock is still up over 50% on the year.

Should you buy stock in GE Vernova right now?

Before you buy stock in GE Vernova, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and GE Vernova wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $377,990!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,518!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 896% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 26, 2026.

Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE Vernova. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.