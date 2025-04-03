Why GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Fell Today

Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) were down 9.5% at 1 p.m. today. The decline follows the U.S.'s wide-scale implementation of tariffs. GE HealthCare is a truly global company, and the tariff actions will negatively impact its business.

GE HealthCare and tariffs

The company generated about $9 billion in revenue from North America in 2024, and $10.7 billion from the rest of the world (including $2.4 billion from China). It's a global company, competing with leading healthcare equipment companies like Siemens Healthineers and Philips Healthcare. With 53,000 employees around the globe (only 17,000 in the U.S.), including 7,000 in China, GE HealthCare is exposed to tariff actions in two ways.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

First, retaliatory tariff actions and trade conflicts will likely make its equipment less competitive internationally. Second, as acknowledged in the company's SEC 10-K filing, "tariffs, and any future tariffs, including on products from Mexico or Canada, by the United States or other countries, will likely result in additional costs to us."

Indeed, back in mid-February, GE HealthCare management incorporated the then-tariffs into its full-year guidance. For reference, tariffs on China were at 10% then. With the latest tariff update, they now stand at a whopping 54%, and given the dynamism of the situation, it's far from clear where they will be in the future.

What's next for GE HealthCare?

The tariff actions are undoubtedly challenging for a company like GE HealthCare, which relies on ongoing demand from developed economies and extra growth from countries developing their healthcare provisions. Still, it's unclear whether these tariff actions will prove lasting, and in any case, tariffs could strengthen GE HealthCare's competitive positioning in its home U.S. market.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $286,347 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $42,448 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $504,518!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE HealthCare Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.